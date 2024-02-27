Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 27 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Tuesday apprehended five Myanmar nationals and recovered a huge amount of cash in foreign currency from Lawngtlai district, Mizoram, official said.

"In major successful operations against illegal smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered huge amounts of Cash (Myanmar and Indian Currency) and apprehended five Myanmar nationals in two different operations launched in General Area Bungtlang in the Lawngtlai district of Mizoram," Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) stated in a press release.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

On receipt of specific input regarding the ferrying of huge amounts of cash in General Area Bungtalang, Lawngtlai District, two different operations were launched by Assam Rifles on February 24 and 25.

The teams recovered Myanmar currency worth 12,48,76,000 Kyat and Indian currency worth Rs 16,45,000.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

The teams also apprehended a total of five Myanmar nationals from the two different operations.

The individuals and recovered illegal items have been handed over to Bungtalang police station for further legal action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)