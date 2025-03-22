Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], March 22 (ANI): Assam Rifles along with representatives of the Customs Preventive Force recovered illegal Areca nuts worth Rs 1.008 crores in the Champhai district of Mizoram, according to an official press release.

The recovery was made on March 21 in the general area Zote area of Champhai, the release stated.

A thorough search of the area during the operation led to the recovery of 180 bags of illegal Areca nuts dumped and hidden in the jungle. The recovered items have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai.

Earlier on March 19, in a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region, Assam Rifles recovered Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.97 crores from Silchar.

As per a release, the operation, which was carried out with precision and diligence, highlights the effectiveness of Assam Rifles intelligence gathering and operational capabilities.

Earlier, police in Assam's Cachar district seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore and arrested one person in connection with the case.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, based on secret information the Cachar district police on Sunday conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotics substances at Digharkhal Toll Gate under the jurisdiction of Kalain police station.

"During the operation, one vehicle bearing registration number MZ-01Z-8256 coming from Guwahati and destined for Aizawl was intercepted. During a thorough search, 72 numbers of cartoons containing 8640 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup bottles were recovered along with 2 kg of suspected ganja. The recovered narcotics substances were accordingly seized along with the vehicle used. In this connection, one person identified as Joylaldan Thanga (38 years old) of Aizawl district has been arrested. The price of the seized narcotics substance in the black market is about Rs 1 crore," he said. (ANI)

