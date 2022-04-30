Goalpara (Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): A senior police officer was injured during a gunfight with alleged drug traffickers in Assam's Goalpara district on Friday night, police said adding that two alleged drug traffickers have been arrested and a huge quantity of drugs were seized from their possession.

A police official told ANI that the deputy superintendent of Police (DSP), headquarters, Anurag Sarmah sustained injuries during the gunfight. He has been referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Punjab Govt to Give Rs 1,500 Per Acre to Paddy Growers Using Direct Seeding Technique.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district V. V. Rakesh Reddy said: "When our team was trying to catch them, they fired upon the police team and the DSP (Headquarter) Anurag Sarmah was injured."

The police official further said that during a Naka checking, the police team had directed two bikers to stop, but they attempted to flee but their bike fell.

Also Read | Weather Update: ‘Northwest, Central India Experienced Hottest April in 122 Years’, Says IMD.

The incident took place in the Makri area under the Goalpara police station. One person identified as Farooq Hussain, an alleged trafficker was also injured.

Police have registered a case, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)