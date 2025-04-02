Guwahati (Assam), India, April 2 (ANI): The daily lives of ordinary people are severely disrupted when Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) occurs in a particular geographical area. In such a situation, the education of children from affected areas becomes one of the worst casualties.

Giving priority to education for children from those HEC hotspots, Aaranyak, with the consent of the respective local administration, school management committees, and cooperation from local communities, has installed solar-powered fences around eight such schools in the state so far to facilitate regular education for children, notwithstanding the HEC hurdle.

"The physical existence of this school for imparting regular education for its over 90 students wouldn't have been possible but for the 400-meter-long solar-powered fence that has been installed around it by the NGO Aaranyak as wild elephants roam around the institution even in daytime and caused damage to the school on several occasions in the past," said Rupkanta Duarah Head Teacher of Kalioni Bagan L P School at Bokial in Golaghat district of Assam.

Forty-eight Lower Primary students, 38 students at the Anganbadi centre on the school premises, and 15 pre-primary level students would have had nowhere to attend classes had the school not been protected from wild elephants by the solar fence installed on August 27, 2022, the Aaranyak said in a release.

Wild elephants emerge from their resting place in a forest area within the Gutibari Tea Estate, located nearby, and proceed to the Kalioni River, which flows along the western side of the school. As soon as the elephants appear during school hours, we switch on the solar fence's energy station to keep the elephants off the school premises and continue with the classes," the Head Teacher said.

Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, while implementing its community-centric HEC mitigation strategy in various affected areas across the state, has encountered several government-run schools where imparting education has become nearly impossible due to the ongoing HEC situation.

Five such solar-fenced schools, located in the Bhergaon Development Block of the Udalguri district, have been lauded by the NITI Aayog in its report on a regional workshop on "Improving the Education KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) in Aspirational Districts and Blocks."

The NITI Aayog, in its report, has mentioned, "Aaranyak NGO, with support from the State Bank of India Foundation, introduced an innovative solution: a solar-powered electric fence around five schools under the Bhergaon Development Block." This eco-friendly fence emits a mild electric pulse, harmlessly deterring elephants while ensuring safety. Powered by solar energy, it is a sustainable and cost-effective measure that balances human and wildlife needs.

Thalung L P School at Kalikhola in the Udalguri district of Assam was damaged by wild elephants on several occasions until Aaranyak installed a 180-meter-long solar-powered fence around it on September 19, 2024, to facilitate uninterrupted education for its 30 students, including 14 girls.

"A part of the school building that was damaged by wild elephants long ago has remained unrestored to date," said teacher Harilal Sarkar, adding that wild elephants have not been able to force their way into the school premises since the installation of the fence.

Such stretches of solar powered fence installed by Aaranyak have become lifelines for Bhumi L P School at Khairabari Block in Udalguri district with 30 students including 13 girls; No.2 Bholatar Dara Chuba L P School under Khairabari Block in Udalguri district with 63 students including 25 girls; No.331 Nonke Sonajuli L P School at Sonajuli Village at Kalikhola in Udalguri district; No. 2 L P School at Teenali Division of Budlapara Tea Estate in Udalguri district with 54 students; No. 2 Tankibasti L P School, Udalguri district with 40 students and Kashibari Kochpara L P School with 24 students including 13 girls in Goalpara district.

Over the years, Aaranyak has secured and facilitated education despite the raging HEC situation in these eight schools, which have altogether about 400 students, by installing solar-powered fences with support from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the SBI Foundation.

"A 400-meter solar fence was installed around Bhumi L P School in August 2024 by Aaranyak, thereby facilitating the school's survival and thwarting attacks by wild elephants," said Head Teacher Bholanath Sharma.

His comments were echoed by his counterpart at No. 2 Bholatar Dara Chuba L P School, Tarabir Chetry. A 150-meter solar fence, installed on July 6, 2024, has secured this school against attacks by wild elephants.

"A 400-meter solar fence was installed around the school on October 20, 2023, to prevent wild elephants from repeatedly attacking the water tank and the mid-day meal food items storage," said Bibindra Basumatary, Head Teacher of No. 331 Nonke Sonajuli L P School.

"A 200-meter solar fence was installed around No. 2 L P School in Budlapara Tea Estate in March 2024 to facilitate uninterrupted education for 54 students from the tea tribe community," said Kalishta Lakra, an assistant teacher at the school.

Aaranyak has installed solar-powered fences around these schools to protect them from wild elephants, primarily with the support of the SBI Foundation. The wild elephants usually tend to force their way into such schools after being lured by the smell of rice stored for mid-day meals for students," Aaranyak official Anjan Baruah said. (ANI)

