Sonitpur (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): The police on Tuesday recovered three suspected handmade Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Sonitpur district of Assam, which borders neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The police informed that a person was arrested in connection with the recovery.

According to the sleuths, acting on specific information, a police team in the Sonitpur district launched a raid in the Bhalukpong market area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and recovered three suspected handmade IEDs from the possession of a person.

The person was arrested in connection with the recovery, the police informed.

Sushanta Biswa Sarma, the police superintendent of Sonitpur district, told ANI, "We are verifying the seized items and will send them to experts. We are yet to ascertain if the seized items are explosives. Our investigation is underway."

Confirming the arrest, the SP said he hails from the Naoboicha area of Lakhimpur district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

