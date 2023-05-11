Cachar(Assam) [India], May 11(ANI): Two prisoners escaped from Silchar Central Jail in Assam's Cachar district.

Following this, police launched a massive operation to capture the escaped prisoners, said the Police on Thursday.

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrest: Pakistan’s Supreme Court Directs NAB To Produce Former Prime Minister Within an Hour, Says Agency Committed ‘Contempt of Court’.

According to police, both escaped prisoners were serving life sentences. The jailbreak incident happened on Wednesday night.

"Having dug out a hole in one of the prison walls they managed to escape," said the prison sources.

Also Read | Supreme Court on Bhagat Singh Koshyari's Role in Maharashtra Political Crisis, Says 'Exercise of Discretion Not in Accordance With Law'.

On Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Cachar district Numal Mahatta visited the jail and took stock of the situation.

"We are now investigating the matter. The DC and I personally visited the jail. Both escaped prisoners were serving life sentences," Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)