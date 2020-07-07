Guwahati, Jul 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Assam increased to 15 as a patient admitted at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He also said that the total number of novel coronavirus cases has climbed to 12,522 in the state. A 40-year-old man, hailing from Kaliabor in Nagaon district, was suffering from severe pneumonia and septic shock and was on invasive ventilation in the GMCH's COVID ICU since July 1.

"Very sad to inform that another #COVID19 + patient of Koliabor, Nagaon admitted in GMCH Covid ICU on July 1, succumbed to the infection today at 9 am. He was on invasive ventilation; had severe pneumonia and septic shock. My condolences to the family", the minister tweeted.

The state has so far reported 15 deaths out of the total 12,522 COVID-19 cases. Of these 4,623 are active cases, 7,882 have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals and three have migrated out of the state, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, two women who underwent caesarean section deliveries, tested COVID-19 positive in Barpeta's Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital but their babies tested negative of the coronavirus, an official said.

The babies were isolated from their mothers and the operation theatre has been sealed for 24-hours. Another patient in the surgery ward also tested positive in the hospital and all doctors, nurses and health workers who were in contact with the three patients have been tested and quarantined, he said.

In the Assam Police, 308 personnel have so far tested positive and of these 68 have recovered till now, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Guwahati city, which is under a total lockdown for 14 days since June 28, has reported 3,891 positive cases since June 24. A series of door-to-door tests for COVID-19 was conducted in Ward No. 2 (Pandu Area) of the Guwahati Municipality on Tuesday.

"A series of door-to-door tests for COVID-19 was conducted in Ward No 2 (Pandu Area) of Guwahati Municipality today, as a part of our mass testing initiative in Assam. I personally monitored the procedure and convinced people to not panic and cooperate with us in testing", Sarma tweeted.

He also visited the Sarusajai COVID Care Centre to review the facilities available and to ascertain whether any additional support was required.

"My kudos to doctors, nurses & support staff at Sarusajai #COVID19 Care Centre who have worked with sterling resolve ever since this quarantine centre was set up. I visited the site to review facilities and understand if there is any additional support required", Sarma tweeted.

The state has so far tested 4,71,221 samples for COVID-19 in 14 government laboratories and few outsourced laboratories.

