Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Minister Pabitra Kumar Margherita said on Tuesday that the focus of the Assam business summit is equally on attracting domestic and foreign investments to the northeastern state.

Some core sectors, where investors have envisaged interest, are hospitality and healthcare, he said.

"Along with industry stalwarts of the country, representatives from over 60 countries have joined the meet. Heads of missions and business delegations are here," Margherita told PTI at the two-day 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the business summit on Tuesday in the presence of industry captains and business delegations from foreign countries.

"We are optimistic of getting good investment proposals from the summit," the union minister of state for external affairs said.

Margherita also said, "The focus is on drawing domestic and international investments equally, with domestic major investments practically starting with the announcement of the Tata semiconductor unit in the state."

While the government will "facilitate investment in all sectors", some key areas where interest has been shown include "hospitality, healthcare and allied sectors", the union minister said.

Textile is also likely to emerge as a key sector, with the state government approving a Textiles and Apparel Policy, in 2025, said Margherita, who is also the union minister of state for textiles.

"Assam already had a name in the handloom and handicrafts sector. Now right from yarn to apparel, the entire industry will get a boost," he added.

