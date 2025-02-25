Mumbai, February 25: The Bodoland Lottery Result of Tuesday, February 25, 2025, is being announced by the Bodoland Lottery Department, which functions under the Bodoland Territorial Council. The Bodoland Lottery Result is released on three times each day - at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can easily access the results (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) by visiting the official website, bodolotteries.com or by clicking here. This platform allows users to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, along with the full list of winners and their ticket numbers on Tuesday's lucky draw.

To streamline the result-checking process, the Bodoland Lottery Department offers a downloadable PDF that includes the complete list of winners and their respective ticket numbers. In addition to the Bodoland Lottery, several other popular lotteries in the region exist, such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. For those eager to check Tuesday's draw results, simply click on the official website link to access the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, or click here, which will include both the winners' list and their ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where to Check Bodoland Lottery Result

The Bodoland Lottery Result of Tuesday, February 25, 2025, will be published in three phases: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Players can easily check and download the results in PDF format, which ensures quick access to the winning ticket numbers. Here is the direct link to check the Bodoland Lottery Result today. Being a government-regulated lottery, the Bodoland Lottery guarantees transparency and accuracy. To avoid any misleading information, it is strongly recommended that participants rely only on the official website for the latest results. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Important Notes

While lotteries are highly popular in the region, it’s important to remember that they are purely games of chance, and there are no guaranteed winnings. While gambling is prohibited in many parts of India, lotteries are legal in certain states, including Assam. LatestLY advises participants to play responsibly and avoid relying on lottery winnings as a financial plan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).