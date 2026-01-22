New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Assam tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade was showcased to media persons on Thursday at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in the national capital, offering a first glimpse of the state's rich terracotta tradition centred on Asharikandi, a celebrated craft village in western Assam's Dhubri district.

Nodal Officer Bikram Newar and officials from the Government of Assam's Cultural Affairs Department were present on the occasion.

At the heart of the tableau is a towering terracotta doll carrying earthen lamps arranged in a circular pattern, forming a visually striking focal point that symbolises light, continuity and tradition. On either side of the tractor-mounted structure, earthen sarais are displayed along bamboo fencing, highlighting Assam's abundant bamboo resources and their contribution to the region's socio-economic development.

The trailer section of the tableau takes the form of a graceful Mayurpangkhi boat, evoking Assam's deep-rooted riverine heritage. Artisans are depicted shaping hiramati (clay) into divine forms of gods and goddesses, such as Ganesh, Kartik, Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, thereby presenting the living process of terracotta craftsmanship.

At the rear, a traditional pall (sail canvas) enhances the boat's authentic aesthetic, reinforcing the central role of rivers in Assam's cultural life.

Conceptualised around the theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the tableau portrays Asharikandi as a symbol of self-reliance achieved through cultural entrepreneurship. The village stands as an example of how age-old skills, when preserved and innovatively presented, can sustain livelihoods and contribute to a self-sustaining local economy.

Asharikandi is widely recognised as the largest Assamese terracotta and pottery craft cluster in India, located in the Dhubri district of Assam. The village is home to numerous artisan families who have practised traditional pottery and terracotta craftsmanship for over a century, passing down their skills from generation to generation.

Artisans of Asharikandi create a variety of terracotta toys and idols known locally as puttola, crafted from hiramati (local clay). These include traditional figures such as the Hatima doll, Ganesh, Kartik, Maa Durga and other deities, reflecting a blend of folk aesthetics and religious symbolism.

The roots of this craft tradition date back to the early 19th century, when families from the pottery community migrated from East Bengal (present-day Bangladesh) and settled in Asharikandi. Over time, they preserved their ancestral occupation while infusing innovation and local cultural influences, giving birth to a distinct Assamese terracotta art form.

Among the many artisans who shaped Asharikandi's identity, late Sarala Bala Devi played a pivotal role in bringing national recognition to the village. She received the National Award for Terracotta Craft in 1982 for her iconic Hatima doll, a graceful female figure holding a child on her lap, which became a defining symbol of the craft village.

In a major boost to its heritage value, the terracotta crafts of Dhubri district received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in March 2024, becoming the sixth traditional craft from Assam to earn this prestigious recognition. The GI status has further cemented Asharikandi's position as a national centre of terracotta excellence, highlighting its cultural, historical and economic significance.

With its Republic Day tableau, Assam brings Asharikandi into the national spotlight, celebrating both the artistic heritage of terracotta and the enduring spirit of self-reliance among its artisan community. (ANI)

