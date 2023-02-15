Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 15 (ANI): In a bid to facilitate senior citizens and people with disabilities to exercise their franchise, the Election Commission on Wednesday arranged the facility of voting at home through postal ballot.

As per the option exercised under Form 12 D, District teams were deployed to arrange home voting for senior citizens above 80 and people with disabilities through postal ballots.

Also Read | Six People Including Four Women Killed, Eight Injured After Passenger Vehicle Rams into … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Election Commission teams undertook arduous treks to reach the most far-flung areas of East Khasi Hills District to ensure no voter is left behind. Absentee voters cast their vote through postal ballots.

Further, Voter Facilitation Centres have been set up by the BDO offices of several blocks and SVEEP Cell, EKHD to ensure voters have a one-stop solution for any queries and issues they may be facing.

Also Read | G20: Culture Working Group To Meet Under India's Presidency in Madhya Pradesh's Khujaraho From February 22.

"Citizens speak 'Cheers to Indian Democracy. Mei, 87 has cast her vote. Her house became a mini polling station. Five personnel came along to ensure that it's is free and fair polling. Well done EC. Mom casting her vote Congratulations on the initiative," tweeted Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya mentioning the reaction of the daughter of an octogenarian woman.

Voting for the 60-seat Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held in single-phase on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)