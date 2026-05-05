India News | Assembly Poll Results: Massive Defeat of Trinamool Ministers Reflects Deep Anti-incumbency in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): In a significant blow to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), 22 out of the 35 ministers from the ruling party who contested the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections have been defeated, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her own constituency.

A staggering 63 per cent of the cabinet members failed to secure their own seats, marking a clear rejection of the leadership that has governed the state. Voters didn't just oppose individual candidates; they rejected the core leadership of the All India Trinamool Congress.

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This loss is particularly significant given the high-profile ministers who were defeated, including those overseeing crucial portfolios such as women and child development, industry, housing, power, education, transport, and backward classes.

This is a sweeping, structural rejection of TMC's governance model by the people of West Bengal.

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Among the key losses include Mamata Banerjee (Chief Minister) in Bhabanipur, Aroop Biswas (Housing, Power) in Tollygunge, Bratya Basu (Higher Education, School Education) in Dum Dum, Chandrima Bhattacharya (Environment, Finance, Programme Monitoring) in Dum Dum Uttar, and Shashi Panja (Industry, Commerce & Enterprises; Women & Child Development and Social Welfare) in Shyampukur.

Sujit Bose (Fire and Emergency Services) lost in Bidhannagar, Indranil Sen (Technical Education, Training & Skill Development; Tourism) in Chandannagar, Becharam Manna (Agricultural Marketing) in Singur, and Swapan Debnath (Animal Resources Development) in Purbasthali Dakshin.

Other losses include Bulu Chik Baraik (Backwards Classes Welfare, Tribal Development) in Mal, Pradip Kr. Mazumdar (Co-operation, Panchayats & Rural Development) in Durgapur Purba, Birbaha Hansda (Forests, Self Help Group & Self Employment) in Binpur, Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Irrigation & Waterways) in Sabang, Moloy Ghatak (Labour) in Asansol Uttar, and Siddiqullah Choudhury (Mass Education Extension and Library Services) in Monteswar.

Udayan Guha (North Bengal Development) lost in Dinhata, Sandhyarani Tudu (Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs) in Manbazar, Bankim Chandra Hazra (Sundarban Affairs) in Sagar, Ujjal Biswas (Science & Technology and Bio-Technology) in Krishnanagar Dakshin, Snehasis Chakraborty (Transport) in Jangipara, Srikant Mahato (MoS, Consumer Affairs) in Salboni, and Satyajit Barman (MoS, School Education) in Hemtabad.

TMC's minister for Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Sashi Panja, lost the Shyampukur constituency to BJP's Purnima Chakraborty by 14,600+ votes.

Former TMC minister Nirmal Majhi lost the Goghat seat to the BJP's Prasanta Digar by a huge 49,500+ votes.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha from TMC lost the Dinhata seat by 17400+ votes against BJP's Ajay Ray.

TMC Minister, senior leader and state President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury, also a prominent minority face of TMC, lost the Monteswar seat against BJP's Saikat Panja by a huge 14,700+ votes.

West Bengal's Co-operation minister Pradip Majumdar lost the Durgapur Purba seat by a massive 30,900+ votes against the BJP's Chandra Sekhar Banerjee.

Senior TMC leader and Environment minister Chandrima Bhattacharya lost the Dum Dum Uttar seat to BJP's Sourav Sikdar by a margin of 26,400+ votes.

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 207 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)