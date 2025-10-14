By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): In a significant indigenous boost for the Indian Air Force pilots, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is going to extend the range of the Astra Mark 2 air-to-air beyond visual range missiles to over 200 kilometres.

According to a detailed proposal to be discussed by the Defence Ministry in the near future, the Indian Air Force is also set to acquire around 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles, which will be fitted on the Sukhoi and Light Combat Aircraft fighter jet fleets of the force, defence officials told ANI.

As per earlier plans, the Indian premier defence research agency was looking at a range of around 160 plus Kms for the Astra Mark 2, but is now going to work on developing a variant with a range of much above 200 Kms, they said.

India has been working on developing indigenous long-range air-to-air missiles to maintain its edge in Beyond Visual Range combat in the region. During Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan had a limited air-to-air engagement as India hit Pakistani air bases and terror camps from a long stand-off range.

The Pakistan Air Force also lost a large number of its planes in both air and on the ground, including the F-16s that they got from the US and the Chinese fighter jets.

The Pakistan Air Force also lost a significant number of its large unmanned aerial vehicles in ground attacks in the southern part of Pakistan, along with spy planes.

The Pakistan Air Force also tried to launch counterattacks on Indian forces using the PL-15 air-to-air missiles after getting hit in a big way, but they failed to create any impact.

The previous version of the missile Astra Mark 1 has a range exceeding 100 kms and is equipped with an advanced guidance and navigation system. In addition to various laboratories of DRDO, more than 50 public and private industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, have contributed towards the successful realisation of the weapon system. (ANI)

