Mumbai, October 14: Who is the network marketing viral man, Ravi Sharma? The question comes as multiple videos of Ravi Sharma, aka "Network Marketing Viral Man", are going viral on social media. Ravi Sharma claims to have massive wealth, luxury cars and watches. Notably, his claims of being rich have led to curiosity and scepticism among netizens. In one video, Ravi Sharma is seen endorsing a brand called "Good Dot". As per reports and his alleged claim, Ravi Sharma is a "RCM Star Diamond". Shadab Jakati of '10 Rupay Wala Biscuit' Viral Reel Fame Buys Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic, Thanks Fans for Support (Watch Video).

Who Is Network Marketing Viral Man Ravi Sharma?

According to reports, Ravi Sharma, aka the "Network Marketing Viral Man", hails from Rajasthan's Jaipur. It is learnt that Ravi and his father are both involved in the same network marketing company. The company is based in Bhilwara. As per an article on the company’s website, Ravi Sharma is a millionaire. The brand "Good Dot", which Ravi Sharma was seen promoting, is one of the many brands launched by the network marketing company RCM.

In several of his videos, the Star Diamond of RCM claims that his monthly business turnover exceeds INR 100 crore. "My monthly turnover is over INR 100 crore. The business closes on the 30th. At 7:00 am, I am ‘Star Pearl.’ By 10:00 am, I become ‘Emerald.’ Around 11:30 am, I am ‘Star Emerald.’ By 2:00 pm, I am ‘Ruby.’ At 4:00 pm, I am ‘Star Ruby,’ and from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm, I am ‘Sapphire.’ The next day evening, I become ‘Star Sapphire.’ This is just a day or two of my business," Ravi Sharma is heard saying in one of the videos. What Is a Hub Son? Exploring the New Viral Trend of Stay-at-Home Sons As Gen Z and Gen Y2K Guys Leaving Jobs To Live With Their Mothers and Do Daily Chores.

Ravi Sharma Endorses Good Dot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Dot RCM (@gooddot_rcm)

Ravi Sharma Speaks About His BMW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachpan yahan (@bachpan_yahaan)

In another clip, Ravi Sharma is seen boasting about his luxury cars and watches. The video shows him telling people that his BMW is standing out and that people can go and touch it to know that it is a real video. Sharma claims to have luxury cars such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Seltos, Skoda and Scorpio, among others. "Soon, I will buy a dream car, a Rolls-Royce, between 2030 and 2035, which costs just ₹8 crore," he says in another video.

'Network Marketing Viral Man' Boasts About His Cars

Network Marketing walo ki Lifestyle🤣 pic.twitter.com/KYLVD6dEHm — Indrajit (@Lotus_indrajit) October 12, 2025

The "Network Marketing Viral Man" also claims to pay INR 6 lakh in GST every month. Notably, Ravi Sharma is reportedly associated with network marketing. In most of his videos, he is seen motivating his followers with promises of wealth and luxury. "Next time, increase the number of people, and we will bring cars for you. Keep growing your network. If you gather 5,000 people, I will land with a helicopter," he claimed. Although his videos have caught netizens' attention over his massive wealth and luxury cars claims, experts have warned against being lured by dreams of luxury and wealth through network marketing without understanding its risks.

