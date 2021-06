Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) At least seven people were injured in a blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a police official said.

He said police are trying to ascertain the cause of the blast that occurred at a bus stand in Tral.

The injured were taken to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, the police official said.

