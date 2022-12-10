Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10, (ANI): Lucknow Police pasted a notice of attachment at the residence of SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, who is absconding since a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him for allegedly making "derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a TV debate.

Lucknow police on the evening of Friday pasted a notice of attachment at Bhadauria's house situated in A block, Indira Nagar.

Lucknow police tweeted, "Under the provisions of this case registered in Thana Hazratganj under Section 153A/295A/298/504/505(2) Bhadvi, action was taken against the named accused Anurag Singh Bhadauria as per the order issued under 82 SPR".

A case was registered against Bhadauria by police for allegedly making "derogatory" statements against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a TV debate. The case was registered on 13 November at Hazratganj police station, Lucknow.

Action was taken against Bhadauria after he did not appear before the police, who have been searching for him.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Lucknow had issued an order to Hazratganj Police to send a notice of attachment after Bhadauria did not appear before the police, adding that if he didn't appear soon, "his property will be attached".

'This house doesn't belong to Anurag Bhadauria. It is registered in my name. Bhadauria lives here only because he is a son-in-law," Sushila Saroj, mother-in-law of Bhadauria told reporters who had gathered outside Bhadauria's residence.

Sushila Saroj, who is a former minister and former Samajwadi Party MP claimed that her son-in-law is innocent.

"The remarks made by him were due to a slip of tongue. Whose tongue hadn't slipped. Chief Minister Yogi's tongue had also slipped," Saroj said.

Sushila Saroj has also said, "I will tell Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that I also hail from Gorakhpur and by that way, I am her sister. So, I request Chief Minister to forgive Anurag Bhadauria". (ANI)

