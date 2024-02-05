Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Food Minister and Congress leader Amarjeet Bhagat said that an attempt was being made to malign the opposition and tribals by conducting raids, and instead of raids the tribals should be shot if they were so corrupt but as long as he was alive he will keep talking about their rights.

Former Minister Bhagat said at a press conference, "In recent days unrest is being created all over the country by the central agencies against the Congress, State Government and tribal leaders. A similar incident was carried out with the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, tribal leader Hemant Soren. He was even forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister and on that day an IT team was sent across the state and raided my colleague's house including my residence in Chhattisgarh."

He further said that an attempt was made to harass them mentally and create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

"We were not allowed to go out of our house for 5 consecutive days. There was an IT team at every nook and corner of the house, and it seemed as if we were the most corrupt in the entire world. This is the first time since the formation of Chhattisgarh that how an IT team was sent to intimidate after a minister stepped down from his post," he added.

Bhagat said that before the state elections, a fear was created by visiting the relatives of the Chief Minister.

"Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is going to come to Chhattisgarh. I was made the coordinator on behalf of the organization. An attempt was made to create an atmosphere of fear so that the yatra may not be successful. For the Lok Sabha elections that are to be held now, the names of possible candidates are being announced. My name was announced from Surguja. Such actions are being taken to thwart Rahul Gandhi's visit," he added.

Former Chief Minister Amarjeet Bhagat said that if the tribals were so corrupt then they should be shot.

"Have the tribals become so dishonest? The forests of the tribals have been destroyed and we were not allowed to go there. Our old staff was beaten up and their statement was taken on the wrong documents. Don't we have the right to progress? If it is so then we should be shot directly but as long as we are alive we will fight for our rights," he added.

He further said that when Rahul Gandhi visits Chhattisgarh, they will participate in it along with their friends. (ANI)

