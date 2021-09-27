Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attempted to draw a comparison between the previous Kumbh Melas held in the state that were "defamed" and the one held in Allahabad two years ago.

"The heritage of Kumbh spanning over thousands of years may have been linked to faith in the country. But what was the point of view of the world? If you see the write-up of the West towards the Kumbh before 2019, it was in the form of chaos ('bhagdarh'), disorder ('avyavasthaa'), dirt ('gandagi') and anarchy ('arajaktaa'). Instead of mutual co-ordination, there were mutual differences. Attempts were made to defame it," the Chief Minister said while addressing a programme here on World Tourism Day.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 23 Bulls Found Dead Inside Bihar-Bound Truck in Sultanpur.

"You have seen how much mischief was done in the Haridwar Kumbh this year. But under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we got the opportunity to organise a 'divya Kumbh' and 'bhavya Kumbh' (divine and grand Kumbh)," Adityanath said.

In the 2019 Kumbh Mela held in Allahabad, over 24 crore devotees had visited the city in a span of 45 days, he pointed out.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: Telangana Declares Holiday for Govt Offices, Educational Institutions Tomorrow as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash The State.

Pilgrims visiting the Kumbh Mela also went to Vindhyavasini Dhaam (in Mirzapur), Chitrakoot, Kashi (Varanasi), Ayodhya and nearby places, the CM said.

"Tourism is not confined to just touring alone. It infuses a fresh enthusiasm among the people, shows a new path and triggers a creative power in a person. It is a big medium for employment creation and a powerful medium to take the economy forward," he said.

Adityanath also said the scope for development of spiritual tourism, heritage tourism and eco-tourism is immense in UP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)