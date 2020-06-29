Aurangabad, Jun 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabd district mounted by 246 to 5,283 on Monday, an official said.

With ten more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 257.

A total of 113 patients--74 from Aurangabad city and 39 from rural areas--were discharged after recovery, taking the number of the recovered cases to 2,669, he said.

Of the 246 fresh cases, 143 were reported from the city and the rest 103 from rural areas.

The number of active patients stood at 2,357, he added.

