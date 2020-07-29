Aurangabad, Jul 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose by 197 to 13,556 on Wednesday, an official said.

With six more patients succumbing to the infection, the fatality count went up to 464, he said.

A total of 342 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 9,680, the official said, adding that the district now has 3,422 active cases.

