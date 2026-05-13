India News | Austerity Drive Gains Momentum: Amit Shah Halves Convoy Size After PM Modi's Appeal

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI) In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent push for austerity in government functioning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday significantly reduced the size of his official convoy by more than 50 per cent.

The scaled-down convoy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was first captured on camera by ANI, showing that all essential vehicles mandated under the Central Reserve Police Force's 'Z+' security protocol remained in place, despite a significant reduction from the earlier fleet of nearly a dozen vehicles.ANI caught the visuals of the reduced convoy of the Home Minister when he left his Delhi residence to attend the Cabinet meeting.

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Citing security considerations, officials said detailed information about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's protection setup cannot be disclosed, but noted that the reduction in his convoy is among the first visible signs of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity directive, indicating a shift in governance optics and priorities at the highest levels.

Officials, however, clarified that the downsizing of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy has not led to any dilution of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

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The move comes shortly after the Prime Minister urged ministers and officials to adopt a more restrained and cost-effective approach in official protocols, emphasising the need to set an example of simplicity and efficiency in public life.The Prime Minister has also ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy to promote austerity and curb fuel use amid prevailing global conditions, while also directing the Special Protection Group to induct more electric vehicles into his motorcade without making any new purchases. He had recently called for reducing unnecessary expenditure and visible displays of power, particularly in government convoys and public engagements.

The directive is part of a broader effort to promote minimalism in governance and ensure better allocation of public resources.

Officials suggest that more ministers may follow suit in the coming days, aligning with the Prime Minister's message. The development is being seen as a symbolic yet significant step towards reinforcing accountability and responsiveness within the government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)