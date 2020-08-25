Noida (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died in a road crash on Tuesday night while trying to save a motorcycle rider in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said.

The auto-rickshaw had overturned on the road around 9 pm near Parthala Chowk, under Phase 3 police station area, they said.

“Satyendra was in his auto-rickshaw without any passenger and the Bullet motorcycle was also on the same route. At one point, the auto-rickshaw was trailing the motorcycle which stopped suddenly, and the auto-rickshaw overturned on the road in a bid to save the biker,” a local police official said.

The deceased hailed from Kasganj in UP and was staying in a rented accommodation here. His family has been informed and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the official said.

