Lahaul (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): An avalanche struck Lahaul's Tandi Bridge today, partially burying shops in the area.

Fortunately, no casualties or major losses were reported in the incident.

The incident prompted swift action from local authorities, who are assessing the damage and reinforcing safety measures.

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, recognizing the precarious situation, issued a crucial advisory for Sunday, urging the public to avoid hilly regions and NH44.

"The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall on high reaches in J&K and heavy rainfall on NH-44 for tomorrow. People are advised not to travel on hilly roads/NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs," the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a statement. (ANI)

