Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): An avalanche, of low-danger level, is likely to occur above 2,800 to 3,000 meters above sea level over several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority warned on Friday.

The avalanche is likely to occur above seal level over Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Kupwara, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Anantnag, and Kulgam.

The authority advised the people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas till further orders.

Earlier in February, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued.

Baramulla police informed through a statement that three teams, comprising twenty-one foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site.

In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, in February, rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara. (ANI)

