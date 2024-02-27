New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): On average transaction level for active files in the Central Secretariat has substantially reduced from 7.19 in January 2021 to 4.58 in January 2024, states the 10th edition of the monthly report of DARPG on "Secretariat Reforms".

The report of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for January 2024 also mentioned that the e-office analytics dashboard has been widely adopted in all ministries and departments, which resulted in 92 per cent of e-files created in the central secretariat and 92.73 per cent e-receipts in January 2024.

The move also led to an increase in inter-ministerial files to 4,470 in January 2024 as compared to 3,808 files in December 2023, says the report, adding that the cleanliness campaign conducted under the move covered at 4,563 offices where 17.02 lakh square feet of space was freed and Rs 18.18 crore of revenue earned by scrap disposal

As per the report, a total of 4,67,955 public grievances were also disposed of during the period.

The report of January 2024 lays special focus on "maintenance of record rooms" as best practices in the Department of Posts, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Ministry of Mines and the Department of Biotechnology.

The monthly progress was reviewed by DARPG Secretary V. Srinivas in a monthly meeting with all nodal officers, ministries and departments.

In the meeting, all the departments and offices were requested to sustain the momentum achieved under the campaign into the month of February 2024. (ANI)

