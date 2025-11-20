Ayodhya(Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the completion of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and welcomed the flag-hoisting ceremony taking place at the sacred site.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari said that the decades-long conflict and court proceedings had finally reached a peaceful conclusion, allowing the people of Ayodhya and the country to move forward with harmony.

"The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is now finished, and the consecration ceremony has also been completed. Today, the flag-hoisting event is being organised, and we see people celebrating peacefully. This is a moment where we should all come together," he said.

Ansari emphasised that the construction of the temple marks the beginning of a new chapter for the city, one that should be guided by unity, mutual respect, and continued development.

The former litigant, one of the Muslim parties in the protracted legal battle over the disputed land, reiterated that, after the Supreme Court's verdict, it was important for all communities to honour the decision and maintain peace. He stated that Ayodhya belongs to everyone and that both Hindu and Muslim residents have lived there together for generations. According to him, the city's cultural and spiritual importance should serve as a foundation for strengthening communal bonds.

Ansari also highlighted the need for the administration to ensure that the growing influx of devotees and tourists is managed smoothly. He said that with rising footfall at the Ram Temple, the city requires improved facilities, connectivity, and safety measures. He added that development projects currently underway are shaping Ayodhya into a major pilgrimage and heritage centre.

Calling for an environment of brotherhood, Ansari said that the Ram Temple should become a symbol of peace rather than division. He urged people across the country to support harmony and respect all faiths, noting that the real progress of Ayodhya lies not only in infrastructure but also in maintaining unity among its citizens. (ANI)

