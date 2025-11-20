Mumbai, November 20: Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium is buzzing with local archers taking part in the Shillong Teer games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, etc. A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer games are played from morning till late evening with the Shillong Teer Results of today, November 20, being announced on online portals including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Lottery players can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below.

Lottery enthusiasts who have placed bets are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their predictions. An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer games are played twice daily in Round 1 and Round 2 from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. Did you know Shilling Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya? The results of Round 1 and Round 2 of the Shillong Teer games are selected based on the number of arrows that hit the designated target. Stay tuned for the winning numbers of Thursday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 18, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 20, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of the Shillong Teer game will be declared online. Participants can head to the following websites - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in - to check the Shillong Teer result of today, November 20. They can also find the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided here. A total of eight Teer games are played under the Shillong Teer game, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game which continues to draw people not only from Shillong but also from nearby areas and other Northeast states. The speculative lottery requires players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. Shillong Teer consists of Round 1 and Round 2, in which local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in both rounds. It is worth noting that the winning numbers of all eight Shillong Teer games are picked based on the last two digits of all the arrows hitting the targets. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Teer games continue to be deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, while displaying a blend of skills and traditions.

