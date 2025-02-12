Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday condoled the demise of the chief priest of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das.

Paying respects to the deceased priest, Rai stated that all his life Das had taught Sanskrit to students and became the priest of Ram Janmabhoomi in 1993.

"Acharya Satyendra Das Ji passed away today morning. He was 87 years old. He taught Sanskrit to students all his life. He became the priest of Ram Janmabhoomi in 1993. A few days ago, he had suffered a brain stroke. I pay my respects to him," Champat Rai told ANI.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences at the demise of Das, which he said was an "irreparable loss" to the spiritual world.

Taking to social media post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!"

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" the post reads.

Acharya Satyendra Das was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward in SGPGI, Lucknow in critical condition on February 3 after he suffered a stroke.

Acharya Satyendra Das was a revered spiritual leader and the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

He was under close monitoring of the Senior Consultant, Neurology department.

Born and raised in a family of priests, Acharya Satyendra Das was trained in the traditional Vedic scriptures and rituals from a young age. He has spent decades serving as a priest at temple in Ayodhya, earning the respect and admiration of devotees and fellow spiritual leaders alike.

Earlier, Acharya Satyendra Das was seen celebrating the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Temple on January 11. The Chief Priest described the celebrations as "very beautiful." (ANI)

