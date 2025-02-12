Chitradurga, February 12: In a shocking incident, a man killed a cobbler with a machete on the pretext of giving him a ride back home in Chitradurga, Karnataka, allegedly to perform a human sacrifice for "hidden treasure". The accused, Anand Reddy, reportedly acted on the advice of astrologer Ramakrishna, who claimed the ritual would help him overcome financial struggles. The victim, 52-year-old Prabhakar, was brutally attacked on February 9 in an isolated area near the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border after accepting the ride.

As per the Times of India report, the crime unfolded when Reddy, facing financial struggles, sought the help of astrologer Ramakrishna from Tumakuru. Ramakrishna allegedly convinced Reddy that performing a human sacrifice to goddess Maramma would lead to the discovery of gold in the Parashurampura area. Desperate for a solution, Reddy followed the astrologer’s advice, planning to sacrifice a victim to fulfil the supposed ritual. Karnataka Shocker: Forced Into Relationship, Ninth-Class Girl Ends Life by Suicide After Being Tortured by 2 Young Men in Gadag District.

Reddy planned the murder and waited for an unsuspecting victim near the Parashuramapur bus stop. On the day of the incident, Reddy spotted Prabhakar walking home and offered him a ride on his two-wheeler. Once they reached an isolated location, Reddy pretended his vehicle had run out of fuel and asked Prabhakar to wait. Seizing the opportunity, he suddenly attacked the cobbler with a machete, killing him on the spot. Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Wife to Death, Dies by Consuming Acid in Mangaluru.

Authorities later recovered the victim’s body and launched an investigation. The police quickly traced and arrested Reddy within 24 hours of the crime, who confessed during interrogation. They also apprehended Ramakrishna for abetment of the murder. Authorities have condemned the incident, emphasising the dangers of superstition and blind faith.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).