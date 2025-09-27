New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, concluded its five-day certificate course, "AYURFARM 2025: Cultivation and Propagation of Ayurveda Herbs," on Saturday, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Ayush.

The event was organized by the Department of Dravyaguna from September 22 to 26, 2025, the program was part of the Ayurveda Day 2025 celebrations.

The Inaugural Session was graced by Dr. Sameer Sinha, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Uttarakhand, who emphasised the need for conservation of forest resources and sustainable use of medicinal plants. The Guest of Honour, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Sanwal, IFS, Former Deputy CEO, National Medicinal Plant Board, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted the importance of policy frameworks and cultivation strategies to strengthen the supply chain of quality medicinal plants.

The Valedictory Session was addressed by Dr. Mayaram Uniyal, a senior Ayurvedic scholar, who stressed the importance of integrating classical Ayurvedic wisdom with modern agronomical practices.

A total of 27 participants from across India attended the course, which was conducted by six experts in their respective fields. Dr. Janhavi Mishra Rawat, Professor at Graphic Era University, Dehradun, trained participants in plant tissue culture, while Dr. K. Hima Bindhu, Principal Scientist at ICAR-IIHR, Bengaluru, explained hydroponics and soilless cultivation. Dr. D. Kalaivanan, Senior Scientist at ICAR-IIHR, Bengaluru, demonstrated cocoponics and good cultivation practices, while Dr. Kunal A. Kale, Assistant Professor at Bajaj College of Science, Wardha, shared propagation and conservation techniques. Dr. Saroj Kumar V., Assistant Professor at Kerala Agricultural University, Kollam, highlighted Vrikshayurveda and its propagation methods, and S. Premlata, Agricultural Expert, trained participants on organic farming and soil health.

During the program, participants received hands-on training in grafting, layering, soil evaluation, and the preparation of organic manures and vermicompost, as well as studied success stories of medicinal farming. AYURFARM 2025 provided intensive practical exposure and scientific training aligned with Good Cultivation Practices (GCP), enabling participants to master modern propagation techniques while remaining rooted in traditional Ayurvedic knowledge.

The program strengthened the foundation for the sustainable availability of authentic, high-quality medicinal plants, directly benefiting Ayurveda education, research, and clinical practice, and contributing to the evidence-based growth of Ayurveda in the country. (ANI)

