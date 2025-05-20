New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday said India's approach to health and wellbeing is getting attention at the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

It said that yoga has emerged as a major global attraction, drawing participants to daily sessions being held at the iconic India Pavilion-Bharat.

The event is being held under the banner of the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organisation, Embassy of India in Tokyo, Consulate General of India in Osaka-Kobe, and the Heartfulness Institute.

Daily yoga sessions are being conducted since May 2 and will go on till October 13, in a unique six-month-long initiative.

So far, 55 sessions have been held, with over 2,100 participants, including Japanese nationals and international visitors, the ministry in a statement said.

The event coincides with Japan's Golden Week, which attracts significant footfall.

The upcoming Yoga Week (June 15-21), culminating in a mega celebration of International Day of Yoga on 21 June, promises to further strengthen India's global outreach, it said.

The India Pavilion-Bharat, scheduled from June 29 to July 5, seeks to showcase traditional medicinal plants, herbs, and Ayush-based health products.

A B2B meet and roadshow on June 30 will promote global collaborations and investment opportunities in Ayush-based healthcare.

