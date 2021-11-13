New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) In a bid to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture said it will be organising the final match of the MP Cup Polo Championship - Sir Pratap Singh Cup 2021.

Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will launch the final 14 GOAL match at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 14.

Also Read | Manipur Terrorist Attack: Assam Rifles Colonel, His Family Members & 4 Jawans Killed in Ambush by Terrorists.

The event is being organised under the auspices of the Indian Polo Association and it is supported by Just in Time Sports Foundation. Sir Pratap Singh Cup is one of India's most historic and premier tournaments, which was instituted in 1921.

The final match of Sir Pratap Singh Cup 2021 will be witnessed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, along with other distinguished officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty: Dog Thrashed to Death with Sticks in Delhi; Two Men Booked.

The Ambassadors to India have been invited to attend the event, which will witness coalescing of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event will see a number of polo enthusiasts and eminent guests from the capital in attendance.

The history of the game goes back to the time when the fulcrum of polo in India was established in 1892 as the Indian Polo Association (IPA).

Maharaja Sir Pratap Singh of Jodhpur presented this cup in 1921 in commemoration of the visit of HRH the Duke of Connaught to India. It is a 14 Goal trophy. It was first played for in Delhi in 1921 and won by the Patiala Team.

"The event is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for Fit India and Khelo India, which endeavours to advance 'Sports for Excellence' and emphasises upon making fitness an integral part of our lives," the ministry said in a statement.

Polo has also been termed as the "Heritage Sports" of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)