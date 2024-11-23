Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Ahead of counting of votes for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed with confidence that the BJP-led NDA would win over 51 seats and form the government in the state, citing corruption in the incumbent administration as the key reason.

Speaking before vote counting began on Saturday, Marandi said, "Look, regarding the government, we had some regrets, but after the elections, based on the feedback we received from grassroots-level workers, I can say with confidence that this time the BJP and the NDA alliance will secure 51-plus seats in Jharkhand, and the NDA will form the government here."

When asked about factors that might have worked in their favour, Marandi pointed to corruption and governance issues under the Hemant Soren-led government. "One major factor was corruption, which plagued people from top to bottom. Law and order had deteriorated, development work wasn't happening, and on top of that, the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators. The Hemant government was settling them here, making their ration cards, Aadhaar cards, linking them to voter lists, and even getting land registered in their names. Naturally, people were angry about all this, and that is one of the main reasons", the former Jharkhand CM told ANI.

Marandi also underlined that the BJP-NDA alliance had received support across all divisions and constituencies. On discussions about the next chief minister, he said, "Wait until this evening when all the results will be out. The legislative party will meet, and the leader will be chosen. After that, we will call everyone and let you (media) know."

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo while addressing the media showed similar optimism. He stated, "This morning has brought a new ray of hope to Jharkhand. There is great excitement among people. The end of the dark night of corruption, atrocities on women, loot, and corruption for 5 years is near...When the sun sets, it will be a political sunset for the Soren dynasty. NDA will form the Government by winning the highest number of seats in the history of Jharkhand."

Meanwhile, former Congress state president Rajesh Thakur too exuded confidence in the INDI alliance's performance. He said, "The stamp of approval by people on schemes like the Old Pension Scheme, farm loan waivers, free electricity, and women's welfare initiatives will reflect in the results. We believe we will form an even stronger government once again."(ANI)

