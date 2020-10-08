New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A woman has delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight, according to an official statement from the airline on Wednesday.

"We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bangalore," IndiGo said in a statement.

The baby was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight.

The picture of the baby with the crew members are being widely shared on social media. Users are praising IndiGo crew members. (ANI)

