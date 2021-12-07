Fazilka, Dec 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday slammed the Badals, accusing them of being the "progenitor" of the "mafia raj" in the state and alleged that former CM Amarinder Singh gave them "safe haven".

"It was the Badal family which was the progenitor of the mafia raj in the state, indulging in open loot of resources of Punjab," alleged Channi while addressing a gathering here.

Also Read | Nagaland Firing Incident: State Govt to Ask Centre to Repeal AFSPA; Hornbill Festival Called Off.

"The connivance continued even during the regime of Amarinder Singh but now the people's government has taken over with the resolve to finish off mafia raj," said Channi, who had replaced Amarider Singh in September as the chief minister.

The Punjab CM also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his “bunch of outsiders” from the other states and alleged that the AAP could not undertake even a single development centric work in Delhi.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Search Underway to Nab Maid Who Fled With Gold, Cash From Top Cop's Residence.

“These people are making tall promises to people with a clear agenda to mislead them”, alleged Channi.

“But the sensible people of Punjab will not fall prey to the trap of the outside elements and will keep the reins of power in the hands of the sons of the soil,” Channi was quoted as saying by an official release.

On this occasion, Channi inaugurated a 100-bedded district hospital worth Rs 20.72 crore and a newly constructed Shaheed Udham Singh bus terminal set up at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

He also announced a medical college in Fazilka to boost medical services in this border district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)