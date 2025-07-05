Puri (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened outside the Shri Gundicha Temple, also known as the Mausi Maa Temple, as the coastal town of Puri braces for the Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Jagannath Temple.

Police presence has been enhanced, particularly outside the Shri Gundicha Temple, where nearly 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of the massive gathering of devotees.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray To Address Joint Victory Rally Today in Mumbai’s Worli To Celebrate Maharashtra Government's Turnaround on Hindi.

Speaking to ANI, Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said extensive security measures are in place for the smooth conduct of the return chariot festival.

He said, "More than 10000 police personnel have been deployed... We have around eight companies of the RAF."

Also Read | Mona Bugaliya or Mooli Devi? Woman Posing As Sub-Inspector Gets Training at Rajasthan Police Academy for 2 Years, Arrested.

"We have made elaborate police arrangements. Today, we are also expecting huge crowds of devotees who will join in this festival. Ensuring the safety of all devotees is our priority," he added.

Mishra highlighted that the annual festival is celebrated through the coordinated efforts of multiple stakeholders.

"This festival is celebrated with the coordination of many stakeholders. We are closely in touch with all the sevayats, temple authorities, and the district administration," he added.

Meanwhile, the coastal town of Puri is alive with devotion and cultural fervour as preparations peak for the Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Jagannath Temple from Shri Gundicha Temple on Saturday.

This marks the culmination of the annual Rath Yatra festival, drawing lakhs of devotees to the sacred city. The streets of Puri buzz with vibrant performances as artists and devotees celebrate the occasion.

Among them is Aparna Panda, a performer who believes the festival is not just a religious occasion but a powerful platform to showcase Odisha's cultural richness.

"Last time, I dressed up as Jagannath and my elder sister dressed up as 'devadasi'... I was happy to bring my culture and celebrations to the world via the internet. We want to promote our culture, and this is the biggest platform for that... Nothing is possible without the blessings of Lord Jagannath," Panda said.

A devotee, Vikas Kumar Mohapatra Swain, said, "This is Lord Jagannath's Bahuda Yatra; he will return to his abode from his aunt's residence. His aunt will feed him with 'poda pitha' and give him love, after which the return journey will begin..."

Another devotee said that he comes annually "with the blessings of Jagannath Mahaprabhu."

He said, "His blessings on his devotees are immense. He comes out of his temple every year to give darshan and bless his devotees." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)