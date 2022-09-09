Ludhiana, Sep 9 (PTI) A court here on Friday rejected the bail application of Lok Insaaf Party leader and former Punjab MLA, Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg rejected the bail application of the two-time former legislator from Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana.

Bains' brother Parmjit Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were also co-accused in the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25, respectively.

A 44-year-old complainant, who is a widow, had alleged that Simarjeet Singh Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case.

The case was registered against Bains and some others in July 2021 on the directions of a local court.

