Noida, March 22: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was allegedly involved in the snake venom smuggling case, has been granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest. Yadav was lodged in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Luxor Jail.

Elvish Yadav's lawyer, Prashant Rathi, told ANI, "The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. He was falsely involved in the case. No substance of the NDPS Act was recovered from him. Two of his (Elvish) friends also got bail." Yadav was booked under the NDPS Act; however, on Thursday, police withdrew the charges of the NDPS Act stating that it was a mistake on their side. Elvish Yadav Gets Bail in the Snake Venom-Rave Party Case (See Video)

On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police. Later on Wednesday, police arrested two more suspects in the case who were identified as Ishwar and Vinay, both residents of Haryana and said to be known to Elvish. Here’s How Munawar Faruqui Reacted to Elvish Yadav’s Bail in Snake Venom-Rave Party Case (Watch Video)

An FIR was registered against six people, including Elvish Yadav, at Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida. The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)