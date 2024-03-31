Manisha Rani unleashed a storm with her recent Vlog, which disclosed why she had unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram. The Jhalak Diokhhla Jaa 11 winner claimed Elvish's refusal to include her picture in their collaborative video prompted her action. Elvish has retaliated, taking the allegations to YouTube to address them head-on. Manisha Rani Reveals Why She Unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram, Says ‘Usko Bahut Ego Hai, This Is the End of #Elvisha’ (Watch Video).

In his latest vlog, Elvish Yadav didn't hold back, dismissing Manisha's grievances as trivial. He revealed how Manisha persistently demanded alterations to the cover image of their collaboration despite his involvement in pressing court matters. Elvish explained that he couldn't comply due to potential repercussions on the video's viewership and aesthetic appeal.

Elvish To Manisha: ‘Stop Behaving Like A ‘Kid’

Adding fuel to the fire, Elvish disclosed his suggestion for the next collab video, advising Manisha to use her picture instead. Addressing Manisha's remarks on 'self-respect', Elvish urged her to shift focus from social media trivialities to real-world issues, quipping, “Bachon jaisi harqat band karo. Koi serious issue mein fasa hai aur inko social media cover photo ki padi hai. (Stop behaving like children. While some are grappling with serious matters, others are fussing over social media cover photos.)"

Furthermore, Elvish extended a veiled olive branch, asserting his continued friendship with Manisha while denying any association with 'Elvisha'. He stated, “Meri taraf se #Elvisha Kabhi Kabhi Tha hi nahi.” The feud between the two seems to have escalated even more after Elvish’s statement. Manisha Rani Reveals Why She Unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram, Says ‘Usko Bahut Ego Hai, This Is the End of #Elvisha’ (Watch Video).

What Manisha Said In Her Vlog

Manisha Rani cited a sour turn in their collaboration when Elvish opted for a photo with Akshay Kumar over one with her, leaving her feeling sidelined. Despite her attempts, Elvish was adamant about altering the photo and mocked her, which hurt Manisha and led to her decisive unfollowing. She has ended their friendship, attributing it to Elvish's ‘ego’.

Amidst this, Elvish Yadav finds himself entangled in legal troubles despite being released on bail in prior cases. This time, in Gurugram, a fresh FIR accuses him and his friend Fazilpuria of unlawfully featuring snakes in their videos.

