Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udaynidhi Stalin and Transport Minister SS Shivsankar met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and appreciated the government's efforts in the rescue and treatment of the injured people, especially the passengers from Tamil Nadu, a press release from the Chief Ministers office said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Patnaik assured them that all possible care has been taken for the treatment of the injured, the statement informed.

As per the official statement, they along with a team of officers were in Odisha today to take stock of the situation, especially the passengers from Tamil Nadu.

Family members of the injured or dead persons are being provided with all help, the CM reassured the visiting team from Tamil Nadu.

A CMO official said that Minister Stalin appreciated the efforts of the Odisha administration in the rescue and treatment of injured people. "He thanked the CM for the quick response of the Odisha Government, " it said.

He also said that Tamil Nadu Govt is ready to provide any support that is required, the statement added.

Secretary to CM VK Pandian was present during the discussion.

Among others, Phanindra Reddy, ACS, Transport; Kumar Jayant, ACS, Revenue; and Archana Patnaik, Chairman, Teachers Recruitment Board and other officers from Tamil Nadu were present.

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh left for Odisha's Balasore to enquire about the tragic train accident.

"As of 2 pm today, the death toll in the Odisha train crash has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured," Indian Railways said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the train crash site in Odisha's Balasore. He was accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

