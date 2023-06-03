Howrah, June 3: Survivors of the Odisha train tragedy, which has claimed at least 288 lives so far, reached West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday. Becoming the testimony of the catastrophe, the train's broken windowpanes and damaged seats spoke in volumes of the ordeal the survivors went through.

A passenger recalled the tragedy after reaching WB safely. "Many people have been severely injured whereas some were even robbed. We were going to Bihar. I have nothing left with me right now. I have not even told my family about it," Odisha train accident survivor said. Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 288 After Major Mishap in Balasore Involving Three Trains.

The nation is mourning the loss of more than 280 lives after the deadly Odisha train tragedy. Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people were injured in the incident that jolted the country on Friday.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.

According to the Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged. As per the latest government report, at least 288 people have been killed in the accident and more than 800 have been injured. Several political leaders have visited the tragedy site so far, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Odisha Train Tragedy: Stringent Action if Any Found Guilty, No One Will Be Spared, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

After visiting the site, PM Modi said that directions have been given to probe the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed over 260 passengers, and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared. PM Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

