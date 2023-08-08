Jaisalmer, Aug 8 (PTI) An aeroplane-shaped balloon with "Pakistan International Airlines" written on it was found near a border area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The deflated green and white balloon was spotted by some locals in Nagaraja village on Monday evening, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Restaurant Cook Beaten to Death by Drunk Men in Jaisalmer Over Taste of Food.

"Pakistan International Airlines", "SGA" and some words in Urdu are written on the balloon that is shaped like an aeroplane, police said.

No suspicious object was found in the balloon and the matter is being investigated, they said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Asks NDA MPs to Reach Out to People With 'Modi Ki Guarantee' on Welfare Schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)