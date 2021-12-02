Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that air travel should be banned between India and the countries where the Omicron variant is spreading.

Speaking to reporters, CM Baghel said, "Air travel should be banned between India and the countries where the Omicron variant is spreading. Otherwise, the passengers coming from these countries to India will spread the virus in the country."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 88 Thousand Metric Tons of Paddy Purchased from Farmers in State.

The chief minister said, "Safety lies in prevention. We need to maintain hygiene around us. We should regularly wash our hands and ensure cleanliness." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)