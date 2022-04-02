Dharamsala (HP), Apr 2 (PTI) The Kangra district administration has decided to continue the ban on paragliding until it is convinced that the operators meet all safety parameters.

The activity remains suspended since March 10 after the deaths of two people in an accident at the Bir Billing paragliding site.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal on Saturday said, “Paragliding will be carried out under the supervision of security personnel in Bir Billing and Indrunag near Dharamsala in Kangra. All requisite documents, including the pilot's registration for paragliding, will be checked by the security personnel and paragliding will be allowed only on the completion of the required documents. All relevant information will also be listed in a register.”

During a meeting convened to determine the parameters for safe paragliding here, Jindal also said that the rates for paragliding have been fixed in Dharamsala and Bir Billing through local technical and regulatory committees.

Further, he said, no parking zones have been marked at the landing site and that log books for paragliding pilots will also be mandatory so that they do not cross the threshold set on the number of flights per day.

The district tourism development officer has been asked to ensure the registration of all paragliding operators and pilots, who will be given unique codes, he said.

“Testing and certification of paragliding equipment has been made mandatory by the technical committee under Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules. With the concurrence of the paragliding association, a local technical and regulatory committee has been constituted, whose meeting has also been held under the chairmanship of the SDM concerned and this committee will monitor suitable weather and other security arrangements,” he said.

