Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government has effectively surrendered in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections.

Citing intelligence inputs predicting a decisive defeat, he mocked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for avoiding Karimnagar and limiting himself to nearby areas rather than facing the voters. Acknowledging an inevitable rout, the Congress, he alleged, has entered into a covert arrangement with the MIM by offering it the Mayor's post.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that while he has brought Central funds and driven development in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, former minister Gangula Kamalakar and former MP Vinod Kumar are shamelessly claiming credit for those funds.

"Gangula, tell me--does Modi even recognise you? Has he ever seen your face? Will funds be released if the BRS asks, or only when the BJP asks? Aren't these Central funds?" he questioned.

As part of the municipal election campaign, Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday appealed to voters to ensure a massive victory for BJP candidates D Shankar, Panduga Swapna, Guggillapu Manjula Ramesh, Koduri APP Chandra Tinku, Karra Padma, Kondapalli Satish, and Banda Ramana Reddy from Divisions 10, 11, 55, 37, 48, 21, and 22. Addressing street-corner meetings in these areas, he outlined his key arguments.

Taking aim at former minister Gangula Kamalakar and former MP Vinod Kumar, he sarcastically taunted that they appeared to have woken up only now.

"While I am bringing Central funds, executing development works, and distributing detailed booklets door to door, they panicked and began circulating pamphlets claiming that they brought the funds. Modi personally called me, appreciated my efforts, and sanctioned the funds I requested for Karimnagar. That is why ₹50 crore for the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation is already approved and ready for release," he said.

He furthered his attack by alleging that Kamalakar's men are complicit in enroaching land, saying, "When I bring funds, the only thing Gangula Kamalakar's men have done is grab land--nothing else. I personally ensured that nine corporators who encroached on land meant for the poor were sent to jail. Even in the 10th ward, when another individual was involved in land grabbing, I was prepared to send him to jail as well. However, at the request of D Shankar Anna, I showed humanitarian consideration and let him go. We must not allow such land grabbers to win."

Reiterating his claim that Congress has surrendered the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, he claimed, "Knowing this, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy avoided Karimnagar, held a meeting in Choppadandi, and hurriedly left. There is nothing more to say about the local Congress leadership."

Questioning the work completed or fulfilment of guarantees by the Congress in Telangana, he said, " Why should the people vote for such a party? Have they implemented their six guarantees? Have they provided houses to the poor? Have women received ₹2,500, a tola of gold, or scooters? Have senior citizens been given ₹6,000?"

"If, by mistake, people vote for Congress, the moment the elections are over, they will raise house tax, water charges, and every other kind of tax, breaking the backs of the people. Be warned--even walking on the roads may soon be taxed," he further said.

Telangana municipal elections are scheduled for February 11, with results announced on February 13. Elections are scheduled for 116 municipalities and seven corporations, and nominations will be accepted from January 27 to January 30. (ANI)

