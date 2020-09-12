Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 12 (ANI): The government of Bangladesh has approved the export of nearly 1500 tonnes of Hilsa (fish) to India as a gesture of goodwill on the occasion of Durga Puja.

"On September 10, Bangladesh allowed for export of 1,450 metric tonnes of Hilsa in view of Durga Puja. Entire quantity will be received in 1 month. Prices won't be less than Rs 700-1200 per kg. Bangladesh should completely lift the ban," said Syed A Maqsood, Secy, Fish Importer's Association, Kolkata.

Hilsa has been ruling the hearts of the Bengalis for generations. The high demand has led to over-fishing and the catch has been decreasing steadily and alarmingly over the past decades.

As Hilsa export is banned in Bangladesh, the government took the decision in light of the festival.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her last visit to Kolkata to lift the ban, but Hasina replied India should ensure fair share of the Teesta river water by striking a deal first if they wanted Hilsa. (ANI)

