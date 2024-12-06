Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) Bangladesh has summoned Shikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, the Acting Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, for urgent consultations following protests over attacks on Hindu minorities.

Rahman, who is also Minister - Political Affairs, stationed in Kolkata, has returned to Dhaka.

Also Read | RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5% for 11th Consecutive Period; GDP Growth for FY 2025 Reduced to 6.6% From 7.2% (Watch Video).

“Ashrafur Rahman was called for urgent consultations following ongoing protests outside our mission in Kolkata. Additionally, he will be part of the delegation during the foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries slated for next week. He will be back by the middle of this month,” a senior official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The mission in Kolkata has witnessed multiple protests over the past week by political parties and religious groups condemning the reported atrocities against Hindus minorities in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Tiruppur Shocker: Man Out on Bail Abducts and Rapes Lover's Minor Daughter He Previously Impregnated in Tamil Nadu, Arrested Again.

In a related development, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, suspended all visa and consular services on Tuesday, citing “security reasons”.

The decision followed an incident where protesters breached the mission's premises on Monday to protest the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka.

Amid rising tensions, the Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka to register its protest over the vandalism at the mission in Agartala.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to visit Bangladesh next week for the foreign secretary-level meeting, marking the first high-level interaction between the two nations since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office on August 8, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

Relations between the two neighbours have been strained since Hasina fled to India on August 5.

The recent arrest of Das has further intensified the situation, with India expressing concerns over continued attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)