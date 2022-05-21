Banihal/Jammu, May 21 (PTI) A compensation of Rs 16 lakh will be provided to the family of each of the 10 labourers who died in the adit tunnel landslide on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Ten workers – five from West Bengal, two each from J&K and Nepal and one from Assam – died in the landslide which struck the mouth of the adit tunnel to T4 at Khooni Nallah on Thursday night.

While the body of one labourer was recovered on Friday, nine more bodies were recovered from the scene of the landslide on Saturday. Three other labourers escaped with injuries and were evacuated to hospital.

Following directions received from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Rs 15 lakh compensation each shall be given by the construction company to those who died in the adit tunnel landslide, deputy commission, Mussarat Islam said.

He said Lt Governor has also announced Rs 1 lakh exgratia from relief fund to each family of the deceased labourers.

