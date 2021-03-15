Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Functioning of more than 8,200 branches of public and rural banks was affected in Rajasthan on Monday on the first day of the two-day nationwide bank strike, union leaders said.

State convenor of United Forum of Bank Unions, Mahesh Mishra said that 36,000 employees and officers, including more than 500 assistant general managers, remained on strike.

Due to the strike, business worth Rs 10,000 crore was disrupted in the state and most of the 15,000 ATMs in the state were out of cash, he added.

Bank employees and officers demonstrated near Ambedkar Circle here to protest against the privatisation of two more public sector banks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan in the Union Budget for the next fiscal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)