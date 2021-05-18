Muzaffarnagar, May 18 (PTI) The police here on Tuesday arrested five men, who were allegedly involved in robbing a bank employee of Rs one lakh on gunpoint, officials said.

Two bikes, one scooty, Rs one lakh and a pistol were recovered from their possession, they said, adding the accused were identified as -- Babi, Himashu, Akash, Prashant and Rahul.

In the incident that took place on May 11 in the New Mandi area, armed men came on bikes and intercepted a woman, who worked in the collection department of Bandhan Bank, Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan said, adding they took away the cash and her scooty.

